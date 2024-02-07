Top Notes From the San Diego Padres ZiPS Projections for 2024

The downfall of the San Diego Padres has been so difficult to watch over the past year or so.

A team filled with so much promise and so many superstar-caliber names limped to the finish line in last year’s standings with an 82-80 record; that’s not exactly how you want to follow up a 2022 campaign in which you made it all the way to the NLCS.

This offseason has been a tough one for the Friars. Chairman Peter Seidler passed away and financial issues began to creep up and loom over the organization like a shadow. Diamond Sports Group’s declaration of bankruptcy in March 2023 has had some long-lasting effects on the Padres’ payroll, which has led to some tough discussions for the direction of the organization.

The Padres announced their owner Peter Seidler has passed away at the age of 63.



We send our best wishes to his family and everybody in the Padres organization

Trading away Juan Soto, who will earn $31 million in his final year of arbitration, was the first major step in a slashing of payroll. It’s going to be interesting to see how the upcoming season shakes out now that he’s been traded away and the financial uncertainty isn’t going away.