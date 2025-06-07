Is This the Year Logan Webb Gets the Credit He Deserves?
Logan Webb has been locked in this season. Is 2025 the year he finally takes home a Cy Young Award?
When talking about the best pitchers in baseball, everybody jumps to the flamethrowers. There’s Paul Skenes lighting up radar guns, Tarik Skubal blowing it by hitters, and Zach Wheeler mowing down lineups.
Quietly, it’s been Logan Webb, who rarely throws harder than 94 mph, who has been just as dominant. For years now, Webb has been one of the most reliable starters in the game. He’s the rock of a San Francisco Giants organization that has been led by pitching for years.
In 2025, Webb might be the best version of himself, reaching his peak. He’s still the king of ground balls, he’s eating innings at a tremendous rate, and he’s striking out more guys than he ever has.
That raises the question: Is this finally the year Webb wins a Cy Young Award and gets the recognition he deserves?
Stats were taken prior to play on June 6.
Webb’s Consistent Track Record
Webb has never been flashy, but he’s as reliable as it gets when it comes to starting pitchers.
Since the beginning of 2021, Webb leads the league in innings at an outstanding 842.2 innings. That includes a league-leading 216.0 inning season in 2023.
He’s not only a workhorse, but a productive one at that. Webb hasn’t had a single season with an ERA above 3.50 since the start of 2021. In 2023, Webb finished second in National League Cy Young voting behind future teammate Blake Snell. In that campaign, he posted 194 strikeouts with a 3.25 ERA and only 31 walks all year.
One of Webb’s biggest keys has been his ability to keep the ball on the ground. Since 2021, his ground ball percentage has been above 55% every season, and twice it’s been north of 60%. In an era when strikeouts are king, Webb’s approach is a rare and refreshing throwback that continues to be effective.
You can’t have a conversation about Webb without mentioning his control, either. He ranks third in all of MLB in walks per nine with 1.95 since the beginning of 2021. He rarely gives out free passes and when he does, he gets a ground-ball double play to escape the jam.
He’s mastered the art of pitching, and that’s shining through more than ever this season.
Is This Finally the Year?
|Innings Pitched
|Quality Starts
|Earned Run Average
|Fielding Independent Pitching
|Strikeouts
|Walks
|81.1 (2nd)
|9 (T-2nd)
|2.55 (4th)
|2.14 (1st)
|91
|17
While Webb has had plenty of strong seasons, 2025 just feels different. He’s not only inducing weak contact and limiting free passes, he’s flat-out dominating.
As of June 6, 2025, Webb leads all National League pitchers in fWAR with 2.6. That places Webb ahead of other Cy Young candidates such as Paul Skenes, Zack Wheeler, Chris Sale, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and his own teammate Robbie Ray.
Webb’s biggest difference this year? The strikeouts. After a modest 7.5 K/9 in 2024, he’s striking out north of 10 batters per nine, a massive leap and a noticeable career high.
This change most likely comes from a slight adjustment in his pitch usage. Webb’s throwing his changeup at the lowest rate of his career while leaning more on the sweeper/slider, a pitch that’s generating whiffs at a 32.3% clip.
He’s been able to add strikeouts without having to sacrifice his ability to get ground balls, as his ground-ball rate of 57.9% is even a tad higher than it was a season ago.
Being able to get strikeouts, generate weak contact, and maintain his control has given Webb one of the most complete arsenals in all of baseball, and the results are indicative of that.
His most recent start against a loaded Padres lineup was a vintage Webb outing, proving just how locked in he has been this season.
It’s Time for Recognition
Webb has pitched like an ace for years. With a better strikeout rate and elite command, as the leader of one of the best staffs in baseball, he’s putting together the best version of himself in 2025.
The Cy Young race will be close given the influx of elite arms in the National League. However, if Webb can keep up this level of production, it could finally be the year he breaks through and wins the award.
It’s time for the league to stop sleeping on Logan Webb and give him the recognition he deserves as one of baseball’s elite arms.