Is This the Year Logan Webb Gets the Credit He Deserves?

When talking about the best pitchers in baseball, everybody jumps to the flamethrowers. There’s Paul Skenes lighting up radar guns, Tarik Skubal blowing it by hitters, and Zach Wheeler mowing down lineups.

Quietly, it’s been Logan Webb, who rarely throws harder than 94 mph, who has been just as dominant. For years now, Webb has been one of the most reliable starters in the game. He’s the rock of a San Francisco Giants organization that has been led by pitching for years.

In 2025, Webb might be the best version of himself, reaching his peak. He’s still the king of ground balls, he’s eating innings at a tremendous rate, and he’s striking out more guys than he ever has.

That raises the question: Is this finally the year Webb wins a Cy Young Award and gets the recognition he deserves?