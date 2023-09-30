Logan Webb Did Everything He Could Down the Stretch

I could keep quoting, but I don’t mean to criticize Schoenfield directly. His piece is merely a good example of a widely-held belief about this ballclub. He wasn’t the first or the only person to make such a claim about the Giants, a claim which might have started as a compliment but soon became a criticism when San Francisco fell out of contention.

Regardless of intention, I never quite accepted the premise that the Giants don’t have a star; Logan Webb has been right there the entire time.

Webb has never been an All-Star. He’s never finished in the top five (or top ten, for that matter) in Cy Young voting. He wasn’t a top draft pick, nor was he ever a top-100 prospect.

Yet over the past three seasons, the Giants’ ace has been nothing if not a star. In 92 games and 556.2 innings, he has pitched to a 3.07 ERA and a 3.00 FIP. Only five pitchers have thrown more innings, all of whom are former All-Stars and/or Cy Young winners and finalists:

Pitcher IP (Since 2021) Zack Wheeler 558.1 Kevin Gausman 551.2 Corbin Burnes 562.2 Aaron Nola 579.1 Gerrit Cole 591 Logan Webb 556.2

Meanwhile, only four have a lower ERA (min. 75 GS). Only three have a lower FIP. Only one has a lower xFIP:

Pitcher GS ERA FIP xFIP Max Scherzer 80 2.83 3.30 3.48 Corbin Burnes 93 2.94 2.92 3.01 Joe Musgrove 78 3.05 3.62 3.59 Julio Urías 84 3.07 3.72 3.85 Logan Webb 91 3.07 3.00 3.03 via FanGraphs

In 2023, Webb leads the National League in innings pitched, walk rate, and strikeout-to-walk ratio. He ranks among the top six in ERA and every major ERA estimator. He ranks fifth in FanGraphs WAR, second in Baseball Reference WAR, and first in Baseball Prospectus WARP. On top of all that, Webb ranks in the 99th percentile in pitching run value, per Baseball Savant.