Friday MLB Best Bets, April 18 MLB Picks Today

Anderson is off to a great start this season, resembling his performance from 2024. He’s an older pitcher, so it makes sense that when his arm is fresher, he’s a better pitcher. Last season, his first two months yielded an ERA below three, but batters eventually caught up to him. I believe we are still in his sweet spot. Knowing he’s facing a struggling Giants’ offense against lefties, I think he gives us a quality start today (six innings, three runs) with the upside for a better performance.

Behind Anderson is a mediocre bullpen, but they are in a good rest spot. Reid Detmers and Brocke Burke are ready to go, both lefties, to continue to slow down San Francisco. Kenley Jansen hasn’t pitched since April 12th, so we should see him no matter what. I’m confident the Giants stay under their 4.5 team total.

On the other side, the Angels’ offense started hot, but has slowed down lately. They only scored four runs in three games against the Rangers, who threw Tyler Mahle, Patrick Corbin, and Kumar Rocker. The full season numbers against righties are still solid, but the ABs they are taking lately are horrible, and I want to fade them, especially with Logan Webb.

Webb’s numbers against the Angels’ current roster are incredible. In 59 PA against the Angels, he’s posted a .175 batting average against with a .212 xwOBA and a 37.3% strikeout rate. Those types of dominant numbers don’t come around often. Tyler Anderson is number two in average exit velocity against, and Logan Webb is number one at 84.2 MPH—soft-contact day at Angels Stadium.

Another crazy stat. The Angels’ average launch angle against Logan Webb is -12.8 degrees. I’ve been doing this for a while, and I can’t even remember seeing that before. In a small sample, perhaps, but with 59 PA, that’s remarkable.

Behind Webb is an elite bullpen that’s well-rested for this one. The Giants likely won’t need many relievers as Webb is the king of eating innings. Still, we have Ryan Walker, Randy Rodriguez, Camilo Doval, and Tyler Rogers all ready for action. The first three didn’t throw yesterday, and Rogers only threw four pitches.