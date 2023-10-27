How the Arizona Diamondbacks Got to the 2023 World Series

There’s one coach in particular I want to point out because he should get more attention than he does: pitching coach Brent Strom. You probably remember him from his time with the Houston Astros, and this 2019 piece from Tyler Kepner is terrific in terms of describing Strom’s career and coaching philosophy. But here’s the passage that stayed with me:

Last year (2018), Strom helped transform Charlie Morton’s approach from sinker-heavy to one that emphasizes fastballs up and curveballs down. Morton had the best season of his career, and then won Game 7 in both the American League Championship Series and the World Series. Now he is 7-0 with a 2.26 ERA, enjoying the freedom Strom gives pitchers to explore all part of the zone.

In other words, Strom empowers pitchers. Zach Gallen has said as much. Strom gave him the confidence to explore all of the zone — and it went counter to much of the previous instruction he had received.

Think, too, of Brandon Pfaadt, the 25-year-old, rookie pitcher (drafted and developed by the D-backs) who absolutely befuddled the murderers’ row of hitters in the Phillies lineup.

Pfaadt had struggled during the season and was optioned to the minors twice while trying to figure things out. And then, as Jack Sommers explains, Brent Strom thought of something.

Brandon Pfaadt was relaxing with family back in Kentucky during the MLB All-Star Break in July when his phone rang late one night. His initial reaction was one of surprise when he saw the caller ID indicate it was Brent Strom on the line. “It might have been 11:00 p.m. I was, like, what does he want?” Pfaadt said.