NL West Preview: Dodgers, Padres, Giants, D-Backs, Rockies

Yes, they have building the pieces for a while, with Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove all being acquired via trade, Manny Machado signing (twice now) and the ascension of Fernando Tatis Jr. Still, if we look at this team now and compare them to last Opening Day, they have transformed.

Now featuring one of the best pure hitters in the game with Juan Soto and also one of the nastiest pitchers in Josh Hader, the Padres made moves at last year’s deadline that will be felt even greater this season. Throw in the addition of a fourth (!) superstar in Xander Bogaerts and the Padres are one of the most eye-popping teams in baseball.

With the season-long injuries to Walker Buehler and Gavin Lux, as well as the loss of Trea Turner in free agency, the Dodgers look vulnerable for the first time. The Padres will look to take advantage and usurp them as NL West champs.

Meanwhile, the Giants still plan to be in the playoff picture and can’t be counted out as a franchise, and the Diamondbacks might just talent their way into the race with top prospects like Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno set for large roles. The Rockies appear to be the team with the lowest expectations, but Summer’s at Coors Field always find a way to be entertaining.

Los Angeles Dodgers – 2022 Record (111-51)

Written By: Lyle Goldstein