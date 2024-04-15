The Diamondbacks Were Wise to Bring Back Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Back in November, when Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen was laying out his shopping list for the offseason, he was clear his team would need to find a replacement for new free agent Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

After all, in 2023, Gurriel had been an All-Star, 2.0-fWAR player for the Snakes, contributing 24 home runs and earning a wRC+ of 106. “Oh Lourdes!” became a familiar refrain on D-backs social media. It was the timing of those hits that mattered.

He was equally effective on defense with 14 Defensive Runs Saved, the most of his career. In addition, he had no errors in 778.0 outfield innings.

Plus, there was the fun factor. Gurriel, with his purple hair and ready smile, was a key part of a team that prided itself on its clubhouse culture.