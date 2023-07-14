Evan Longoria Has Been a Key Cog for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Back in December, when Evan Longoria signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was clear that he intended to play serious baseball.

“I came to put on the uniform and be between the lines as much as I can be and help this team win,” Longoria told Cameron Cox. “My first focus is getting myself ready to play as many games as I’m asked to play and doing as much as I can to help this team win.”

It’s safe to say he’s done that.

In his 16th MLB season, the 37-year-old third baseman is experiencing a renaissance of sorts.