Recapping the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2025 MLB Draft

This year’s MLB Draft is officially in the books, and this year, the Pittsburgh Pirates made a lot of noise. After last season left them with the beginning of a potentially interesting core headlined by Paul Skenes, they had a clear need for offensive help heading into the draft. With the club working on a tight budget, the draft has become even more important for their success.

The Pirates had plenty of funds and key picks to work with this year, as their bonus pool of just over $14 million was the eighth-highest bonus pool in this year’s cycle. This draft was crucial for general manager Ben Cherington and Amateur Scouting Director Justin Horowitz, as the team desperately needs some internal weapons.

The Pirates leaned into prep upside early in this year’s draft, going for tools, projection, and raw traits early, then shifting toward safer, more cost-controlled college performers on day two. This is a formula that served them well, as they were able to walk away with some of the most exciting prep arms in the country while also forming a very good collegiate group of hitters on day two.

Fans were concerned about the lack of bats seen in the Pirates’ early picks, but they made up for this later in the draft. They weren’t afraid to get crafty while also waiting for their ideal players to fall right into their hands. Overall, this was one of the strongest classes Cherington has put together in my eyes.