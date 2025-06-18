Are the Pirates Right to Wait on Bubba Chandler?

If there’s one strength the Pittsburgh Pirates have showcased over the last few seasons, it’s been their immense pitching depth and their ability to develop ace-caliber arms at the front of their rotation. When looking through the Minor League system, this continues to ring true with their top prospect, Bubba Chandler.

Ever since he was selected by the Pirates back in the 2021 MLB Draft, the ceiling has been exciting for the right-hander. Once a two-way prospect and a two-spot athlete, Chandler was one of the more intriguing players from that year’s class who wasn’t a first-round pick.

Chandler really began to set the world on fire with his performance in last year’s minor league season, where he recorded a 3.09 ERA in 119.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He also earned an appearance in the All-Star Futures Game, eventually becoming the Pirates’ consensus number-one prospect by the end of the season.

Early this season, it looked like Chandler’s rise to the top was going to continue. Chandler was named our number two overall prospect in the most recent update of the Just Baseball Top 100 as well. He had lit Triple-A on fire with his triple-digit heater, which allowed him to go right after hitters. With calls to promote Chandler, the Pirates have stayed silent, letting him work in the minor leagues.