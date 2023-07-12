Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Deadline Guide

The first half of the season was a roller coaster for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On one hand, they’ve surpassed all preseason expectations and have found a way to hang around in a very winnable NL Central division.

Despite losing their star shortstop, Oneil Cruz, to a fractured ankle just a couple of weeks into the season, they’ve received valuable contributions from role players all throughout their roster. The Pirates have held a division lead at several points during the season, and they’ve shown flashes of potential throughout the year.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh has also been susceptible to significant losing streaks this season, and it has contributed to their current status in the NL Central division.

Pittsburgh enters the All-Star break 8.5 games back of the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central with a record of 41-49. They’ve dropped seven of their last nine games, and their outlook at the trade deadline has gotten a bit more murky over the past few weeks.