Pirates Make Some Sneaky Nice Moves for Now and 2025

Still, Beeks put together some strong seasons in his time with the Tampa Bay Rays a few years back, and the Pirates will hope that getting Beeks out of Colorado and into Pittsburgh can help him return to form.

Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Deadline Recap: Final Thoughts

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 08: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and teammates celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers 7-4 during inter-league play at PNC Park on April 8, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

All in all, the Pirates did a nice job of both rounding out their offensive depth at the upper levels of their minor league system and strengthening several areas of need on the big league roster. They made moves that will not only help them this season but can have a positive impact heading into 2025 as well.

Pittsburgh’s fanbase should be intrigued with what they’ve seen this season. The emergence of the three-headed monster at the top of the rotation – Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller –completely changes the trajectory of the franchise.

Establishing who was going to be a part of their core moving forward, specifically in the pitching staff, was a necessary goal for the Pirates heading into Opening Day, and they’re finally getting answers in that department.

Combine the young arms that are bursting onto the scene at the big league level with the myriad of talented arms headlining the farm system, and the pieces are starting to come together for the Pirates.

After years of turmoil near the bottom of the National League standings, the Pirates finally find themselves back in the midst of the playoff race with plenty to be excited about moving forward.