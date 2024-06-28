The Outfield Is Cleared for New NL All-Stars

Between Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr., there have been a lot of very talented players roaming the outfield in the National League over the last several years.

Yet, due to changes of position, changes of league and, unfortunately, injury, none of those superstars will play the outfield for the NL All-Star team. This year’s field is the most wide open it has been in a very long time.

All of a sudden, a hodgepodge of wily veterans and young breakout players (with one or two star names still sprinkled in there) are vying for All-Star spots in the NL outfield this season.

With Betts, Acuña, Soto, and Harper out of the picture, the grass in Arlington is wide open for plenty of names to skyrocket into the picture and steal a spot in the Midsummer Classic. So, let’s take a look at the best outfielders in the National League who are vying for an opportunity in Arlington.