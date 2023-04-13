Bryce Harper’s Early Return Would Make a World of Difference

However, fans were optimistic the superstar could return even sooner. Shohei Ohtani underwent Tommy John on October 1, 2018, and was back in the lineup on May 7, 2019. That’s 218 days later. If Harper were to progress along the same timeline, he would be back with the Phillies on June 29. That’s a couple of weeks earlier than the estimate the team provided.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia provided an even more optimistic timeline. He suggested Harper could be “hitting competitively” by mid-May. If that were the case, he could return even sooner than the end of June. Salisbury didn’t speculate about when that might be, but Todd Zolecki of MLB.com theorized that if Harper was ready to start hitting on May 15, he could get back in the lineup by June 9. That would mean an extra 28 games with Harper in the lineup compared to the team’s initial estimate. An additional 28 games with Harper is enough to alter the course of the season. He’s that good.

Fast forward a few months, and there was even more reason for optimism. The Phillies declined to place Harper on the 60-day IL heading into the season. Had they done so, they could have temporarily freed up a spot on 40-man roster, but Harper would not have been eligible to return until May 29. Many took this as an indication that he could come back before then, even if it were unlikely. As president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained, “We’re going to keep our options open that hopefully he comes back.”

Bryce Harper will not open the season on the 60-day IL, Dave Dombrowski said. They can put him on at any time, if needed, retroactive to Opening Day. This basically just keeps their options open. It doesn't mean he will necessarily be back much earlier than anticipated. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 21, 2023

It’s not so often fans get this many positive injury updates in a row. Typically, a player either progresses along the expected rehab timeline or faces a setback. But Bryce Harper isn’t your typical player.

Earlier this week, Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealed that Harper is already capable of taking competitive swings:

Rob Thomson acknowledged that Bryce Harper is probably ready to hit in game action, at least a rehab assignment, right now.



The hurdle remains when he'll be cleared to slide. There isn't yet a date — at least once the Phillies will say — on when that appt will take place. — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 11, 2023

In other words, Harper is ready to do what he does best: hit the ever-loving crap out of a baseball. This doesn’t mean his return is imminent – he still needs to be able to play without any risk of re-injuring his UCL – but it’s a huge step in the right direction. From what we knew before, Harper wasn’t going to be swinging with full effort until May.