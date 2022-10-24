Welcome to Bryce Harper’s Magnum Opus

On February 18, 2002, LeBron James, at the time a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, donned the cover of Sports Illustrated. The cover read three simple words: “The Chosen One.” Two decades later, arguably the greatest athlete to ever pick up a basketball is chasing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

On June 8, 2009, a 16-year-old Bryce Harper donned the cover of Sports Illustrated. SI’s Tom Verducci’s feature on Harper was masterful, but the cover of the issue read eerily similar to one seven years prior: “Baseball’s Chosen One: Bryce Harper is the Most Exciting Prodigy Since LeBron.”

A National League Rookie of the Year, two MVP Awards, two Silver Sluggers, seven All-Star appearances, a $330 million contract, and a recently-added NL Pennant later, Harper and James are in eerily similar spots: both have few boundaries left to push, because they’ve already met the other-worldly expectations set for their teenage selves.

And, after Harper’s game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning in Game Five of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, he has continued to push the boundaries of what prodigies are “supposed” to have within their realm of possibilities.