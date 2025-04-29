The Guardians Need Someone To Step Up in the Rotation

Coming into the season as the de facto ace, Bibee (2-2) has a 5.19 ERA in five starts. Cleveland’s former No. 5 prospect finally pulled things together in his last start. The right-hander posted his first quality start of the year against the New York Yankees, with two runs on five hits over six innings.

Williams (2-2) has struggled to live up to his prospect hype after ranking as the team’s No. 2 prospect in 2023. He carries a 5.14 ERA through six starts. After putting together his best outing of the season last week against the Yankees, the former first-round draft pick got obliterated in his Monday start against the Minnesota Twins. He needed 61 pitches to get through two innings, giving up four runs on seven hits.

Allen (1-2) had been leading the way until his most recent start. The Guardians’ No. 8 prospect in 2023 had a svelte 2.11 ERA through his first four appearances. However, he got blown up by the Boston Red Sox to the tune of seven runs on nine hits through 4 1/3 innings on Sunday. He’ll now enter May with a 4.21 ERA.

Don’t Rely on the Guardians’ Veteran Starters to Step Up

The lone veteran currently starting for the Guardians, Lively (1-2), doesn’t seem like a likely candidate to step up. He and his 4.40 ERA have had a rollercoaster of a start to the season. The righty has given up four runs in three of his games and pitched two five-inning shutouts. He has served up at least one home run in the four starts in which opposing teams have scored against him.

With a career 4.53 ERA in 359 2/3 MLB innings spread over six seasons coming into 2025, it’s hard to imagine him duplicating his career-best 3.81 ERA from 2024, his first year in Cleveland.

Finally, Ortiz (2-3) hasn’t been able to replicate his career season from a year ago, either. The right-hander isn’t exactly performing how the Guardians had likely hoped for when they brought him over as part of the Spencer Horwitz flip after dealing second baseman Andrés Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays.