Cleveland Guardians Take Advantage of Waivers to Chase Twins

The Cleveland Guardians are currently six games under .500, as they will enter the month of September with a 64-70 record. Yet heading into the stretch run, Cleveland is not looking to fold up shop to get ready for a long winter. They still think they can win their division, because the Minnesota Twins have struggled to pull away with the AL Central all year.

The Twins are sitting at 69-65, four games over .500 and just five games ahead of the Guardians in the AL Central. The Guardians won the AL Central last year, coming from behind to win with a late push in August and September. Now they have decided to take another crack at it this year.

After being sellers at the deadline, trading Aaron Civale and Josh Bell, the Guardians were presented with chance to buy a month later and they are taking it. With the great influx of talent that hit waivers this week, teams were allowed to add key players if they simply agreed to pay their final month’s salary.

Because of their place in the standings, Cleveland got the first priority to add before any of the other team vying for postseason contention and they took advantage, adding Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore.