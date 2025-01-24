Kyle Manzardo Set for Breakout Year With Guardians in 2025

Once recalled, Manzardo looked more comfortable and ready for the challenge. After posting only one multi-hit game in the first half, Manzardo had four in the second half.

In his first game back, he displayed his power, leaving the yard twice. His improved play carried into the playoffs as well where he slashed .316/.316/.526.

via Baseball Savant

For Manzardo to reach his full potential, he’ll need to develop more power. The easiest way to reach more power is by pulling and lifting the ball, two areas in which he improved in the second half. We saw his predecessor, Naylor, lean into this method and pull all but five of his 31 home runs in 2024.

As you can see from the graphic above, Manzardo started to impact the baseball more once returning from the minors, a step you love to see a young player take. Now, the key will be to pair this with a more consistent launch angle. That’s true for off-speed pitches in particular, against which he struggled to combine optimal launch angle with exit velocity.

In order to get off more “A swings” leading to a higher lift and pull rate, a batter has to be confident in what pitch they are seeing and get to an optimal swing early. This typically comes with more time on task and settling in.

There’s no question Manzardo has the talent. The Guardians are one of the best organizations at identifying talent and getting the most out of their players, and I trust their internal evaluations. The decision to move Naylor was partly driven by their belief in Manzardo’s potential.