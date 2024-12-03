Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Gleyber Torres

While the middle infield free agent class may be a bit sparse this winter compared to past offseasons, it’s not devoid of talent by any means. There are plenty of names that can add considerable value up the middle in 2025 and beyond.

One of those names is the top primary second baseman on the free agent market: Gleyber Torres.

Torres is coming off a season with the American League champion New York Yankees in which he slashed .257/.330/.378 with 15 HR and 63 RBI along with a 104 wRC+ and a 1.7 fWAR.

And although 2024 wasn’t the strongest of years for the former blue-chip prospect, it doesn’t tell the whole story of the player he is. In the second half of the year, Torres was much better at the plate than in the months leading up to the All-Star break, hitting .292 with a .780 OPS compared to his opening .231 AVG and .654 OPS.