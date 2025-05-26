Free Agent Bats That Already Look Like Bargains

Every offseason, there’s an endless spiral of headlines, speculation, and, eventually, nine-figure contracts. Big-name free agents hog the spotlight, though a handful of them usually fall short of expectations.

Lost in the mix are the shorts signings and prove-it deals, with a lot of key signings going under the radar. These are the signings that can make or break a season as clubs bet on upside and bounce-backs.

So far in 2025, there are a number of free agent signings who weren’t the talk of the winter yet have performed like marquee free agents. Whether they were past stars or just solid veterans, these players have significantly outperformed their contracts.

Let’s take a look at some of the bats who have seemingly turned into bargains and provided their teams with pivotal production.