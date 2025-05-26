Free Agent Bats That Already Look Like Bargains

Amidst a high-spending offseason, there were still plenty of bargains to be found. These were some of the best.

By Michael Monreal | | | Comments count:0
Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners hits a single in the second inning against the Athletics on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 27: Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single in the second inning against the Athletics on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Every offseason, there’s an endless spiral of headlines, speculation, and, eventually, nine-figure contracts. Big-name free agents hog the spotlight, though a handful of them usually fall short of expectations.

Lost in the mix are the shorts signings and prove-it deals, with a lot of key signings going under the radar. These are the signings that can make or break a season as clubs bet on upside and bounce-backs.

So far in 2025, there are a number of free agent signings who weren’t the talk of the winter yet have performed like marquee free agents. Whether they were past stars or just solid veterans, these players have significantly outperformed their contracts.

Let’s take a look at some of the bats who have seemingly turned into bargains and provided their teams with pivotal production.

Honorable Mention

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Pete Alonso had arguably the most interesting winter of any free agent. Initially, he was reportedly asking for a deal similar to the mega-deal that Prince Fielder got years ago. However, he eventually agreed to a much shorter two-year deal.

While a deal worth $27 million annually is still pricey, locking in a bat like Alonso’s on a short-term deal has proven to be a bargain for the Mets. Currently, Alonso is hitting .291 (career-best) while owning a slash line of .291/.391/.536. He’s also added 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.

The most impressive part? Alonso has already posted 1.6 fWAR in only 53 games, nearly matching his 2.1 fWAR total from last season. For a team trying to win now, signing Alonso was a calculated risk that seems to be paying off.

The Real Bargains

Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees runs to third base after hitting a double in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees runs to third base after hitting a double in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Coming off the least productive full season of his career, Goldschmidt signed a $12.5 million prove-it deal with the Yankees. As of now, the veteran seems to have turned back the clock in the Bronx.

He’s currently hitting .345, and although the power hasn’t fully been there (five home runs), he’s making consistent contact. With this being his age-37 season, it’s especially impressive to note that he’s currently posting a career-best strikeout rate of 15.9%.

Having already surpassed his 2024 fWAR total, Goldy is showing that there’s definitely still some gas left in the tank, which is helping to make him one of the best signings of this past offseason.

Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

LAKELAND, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers runs to first base in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 26, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers runs to first base in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 26, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Gleyber Torres is another guy who took a prove-it deal, signing with the Tigers for one year and $15 million. It’s safe to say that he’s doing exactly that: proving he deserved more years and more money.

Torres looks more locked in at the plate right now than at arguably any other point in his career. His swing decisions have been an anomaly, as he has posted a 9.1% strikeout rate, the fifth best clip in the league. He’s hitting .282 with a wRC+ of 137, best among qualified AL second basemen.

After a roller coaster stint with the Yankees, Torres looks rejuvenated in Detroit, as he provides a legit spark to the Tigers’ offense.

Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners

After a disappointing first season with Seattle, Polanco re-signed with the club on a mere one-year, $7.75 million deal. This buy-low deal has absolutely paid off for the Mariners.

In just 41 games, Polanco already has 10 home runs and is sporting a 157 wRC+. While he doesn’t have enough plate appearances to qualify, that mark would put him among the top 10 AL hitters.

The Mariners got a switch-hitting infielder with power and production at an elite level for under $8 million. There’s no doubt that Polanco was one of the biggest steals of the winter.

Harrison Bader, Minnesota Twins

FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 05: Harrison Bader #12 of the Minnesota Twins bats during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles on March 5, 2025 at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 05: Harrison Bader #12 of the Minnesota Twins bats during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles on March 5, 2025 at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Bader signed a team-friendly one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Twins, and the return up to this point has been nothing short of incredible.

Known for his glove over his bat, Bader is posting career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and wRC+. With a previous career-best wRC+ of 114, his current 129 mark blows that out of the water.

He’s not just surviving at the plate, he’s thriving. Mix that with his strong defense for just north of $6 million, and you get one of the best deals of the offseason.

Wrapping It Up

In a league where stars can cost hundreds of millions of dollars, these hitters are proving that calculated spending and shorter-term deals can be just as important.

Whether they come from bounce-back seasons or unpredictable breakouts, there are still plenty of bargains to be found throughout MLB. These guys just happen to be the most recent batch of players proving that so far 2025.

