Who Is the Top Free Agent at Each Position?

His 2024 success can be greatly attributed to the way he pummelled the baseball. He ranked in the 93rd percentile in average exit velocity (92.3 mph), the 87th percentile in barrel rate (12.8%) and the 79th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.2%).

That said, it wasn’t all about hitting the stuffing out of the ball this season for Pederson, as he still managed to draw walks with the best of them. His 12.2% walk rate placed him in the 93rd percentile of hitters this season.

Pederson will be a hot commodity for teams looking for premium offensive capabilities from the left side of the plate this offseason.

Honorable Mentions: J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner

While certainly nowhere near Pederson’s level, both J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner are solid consolation options for teams looking for impact in the DH role.

In what was seemingly a down year with the Mets in 2024, Martinez only posted a .726 OPS but still managed to rank in the top quarter of the league in AVG exit velo, barrel rate and hard-hit rate. And in a season split between the Blue Jays and the Mariners, Turner managed to hit .259 with a respectable .354 OBP at the age of 39.

Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes

GS IP ERA WHIP AVG Against K/9 BB/9 fWAR 32 194.1 2.92 1.10 .225 8.38 2.22 3.7 Corbin Burnes in 2024, per FanGraphs

There are a couple of names that could receive consideration as the top starting pitcher in this year’s free agent class, but no case seems more legitimate than the one Corbin Burnes can make.

Burnes put together a fantastic season in his lone campaign with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a portrait during photo day at Ed Smith Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In 194.1 innings across 32 starts, Burnes produced a sub-3.00 ERA at 2.92, to go along with a 1.10 WHIP and a .225 AVG against. He also found himself with 181 punchouts in 2024, placing him in the top 10 in the American League (10th alongside Seth Lugo).

And the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has been a bill of consistency since becoming a full-time starting pitcher that season.

His 3.39 ERA with the Brewers in 2023 was his highest ERA and his only ERA above 3.00 in the last four seasons. And his low 1.10 WHIP and .225 AVG against this season are the highest of his career as a starter, which speaks volumes about the outright dominance he’s displayed on the mound in recent years.

Year GS IP ERA WHIP AVG Against 2021 – MIL 28 167.0 2.43 0.94 .199 2022 – MIL 33 202.0 2.94 0.97 .196 2023 – MIL 32 193.2 3.39 1.07 .199 2024 – BAL 32 194.1 2.92 1.10 .225 Corbin Burnes as a full-time starting pitcher (2021-2024), per FanGraphs

The one flaw in Burnes’s game this season was his strikeout rate, as despite putting up 181 strikeouts, he only managed to rank within the 51st percentile in K-rate.

But Burnes more than makes up for that by ranking highly in every other major advanced metric.

K% (Percentile) Chase % Whiff % BB % AVG FB Velo AVG Exit Velo Hard-Hit% Barrel % GB % 23.1% (51st) 33.0% (89th) 28.6% (75th) 6.1% (80th) 97.0 mph (91st) 87.5 mph (81st) 31.6% (95th) 6.7% (70th) 48.8% (81st) Corbin Burnes’s 2024 advanced pitching metrics, per Baseball Savant

And even though the Orioles flamed out of the 2024 postseason in the Wild Card round, Burnes was excellent in the one start he made, throwing eight innings of one-run ball, surrendering just five hits and one walk in the process.

There will be plenty of interest in a former Cy Young winner fresh off yet another Cy Young-caliber season who’s pitched at this level for several years now.

Honorable Mentions: Blake Snell, Max Fried

Both Blake Snell and Max Fried are names that will have heaps of interest this winter when they hit the open market.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, Snell, is coming off a 2024 season in which he pitched to the tune of a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and a career-low .174 AVG against. He even tossed a no-hitter on August 2.

For Fried, a 3.25 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 2024 are his worst numbers in the last five seasons, which really shows how the southpaw has been one of MLB’s premier starting arms.

Relief Pitcher: Tanner Scott

G IP ERA WHIP AVG Against SV K/9 BB/9 fWAR 72 72.0 1.75 1.13 .175 22 10.50 4.50 1.6 Tanner Scott in 2024, per FanGraphs

Tanner Scott was one of the prized names of this year’s trade deadline, and just a few months later, he finds himself as one of the most coveted relievers on the free agent market.

In a season split between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres, Scott was nothing short of incredible.

In 72.0 innings of work this season, he posted a sub-2.00 ERA at 1.75, the sixth-lowest ERA of any qualified major league reliever. And he paired that with impressively low totals in both WHIP (1.13) and AVG against (.175).

While his surface-level stats certainly tell a story of his success out of the ‘pen, his underlying numbers outline the sheer dominance that Scott brings to the mound on a nightly basis.

He ranked above the 80th percentile in nearly every major advanced metric this past season.

Statistical Category 2024 Total Percentile Ranking xERA 2.92 90th xBA .202 91st K% 28.6% 86th Chase % 31.9% 84th Whiff % 32.7% 92nd AVG FB Velo 97.0 mph 91st AVG Exit Velo 84.3 mph 100th Hard-Hit % 27.5% 99th Barrel % 4.7% 92nd GB% 52.0% 88th Tanner Scott’s 2024 advanced pitching metrics, per Baseball Savant

And if we look a bit further over the past two seasons (2023-2024), Scott is the leading reliever in fWAR at 4.5, 0.5 points ahead of arguably MLB’s best closer in Emmanuel Clase. In this same time span, his 2.04 combined ERA ranks fourth, his .183 AVG against ranks tied for 9th, and his 1.05 WHIP ranks within the top 20 (20th) among big league bullpen arms.

Scott is also fresh off a lights-out performance for the Padres this postseason, meaning he’s hitting the open market on an even higher note.

In 4.1 innings of work across five appearances this October, Scott pitched to the tune of a 0.00 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, a 1.32 FIP and a .133 AVG against, while striking out hitters at a 41.2% clip.

The importance of a strong bullpen was emphatically emphasized in 2024, meaning the 30-year-old southpaw will be a prized commodity for any organization in need of an elite closing option to anchor their bullpen in 2025 and beyond.

Honorable Mentions: Carlos Estévez, Blake Treinen

While this year features a deep group of intriguing free agent bullpen options, Carlos Estévez and Blake Treinen are the two arms that come the closest to Scott at the top of the board.

Like Scott, Estévez was one of the most desirable arms at the trade deadline, and after a season with a 2.45 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and a .191 AVG against, he’s now one of the most desirable bullpen arms in free agency.

Treinen returned in impressive fashion after missing the majority of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 46.2 regular season innings out of the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2024, the 36-year-old threw to the tune of a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP. He was also an instrumental piece in the back end of Los Angeles’ World Series winning ‘pen.