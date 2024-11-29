Will the Angels’ Busy Offseason Help Them Make Up Ground?

Kicking off the 2024-25 MLB offseason, there has not been any teams more active than the Los Angeles Angels. Really, there’s not even a close second.

The Angels have busted out of the gate making trades and signing free agents like their lives depend on it. Of course, the major question is whether or not any of these transactions will be needle-movers; or, if you put them all together, do these new faces combine to form a unit that can take this club back to the postseason?

As of right now, the Angels sport MLB’s longest playoff drought. The last time they made the postseason was back in 2014. We’re all well aware of the “are the Angels wasting Mike Trout?” conversation, but there’s no real arguments to be made in their defense because, well, yes they are.

It remains to be seen whether any of their new players are going to be the difference-makers this organization needs, but one thing’s for sure: the 2025 Angels are going to look a whole lot different than the 2024 Angels did.