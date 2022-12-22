The Return of The ‘You Can’t Have Too Much Pitching’ Yankees

Photoshops have made their way throughout the internet this week placing the current Yankees pitchers on top of the front page of the 2003 edition. That Yankees staff included Mike Mussina, Roger Clemens, Andy Pettitte, Jeff Weaver, and Jose Contreras. Expectations for this 2023 staff can be related to the ones of the 2003 team, as the latter fell flat by the end of the season.

Today, I want to compare both staffs and see which was better coming into their respective seasons. Known for their high-priced pitching assets, the Yankees have accrued a plethora of talented arms throughout their history. Now, let’s take a dive into both incredibly hyped rotations.

1. Gerrit Cole VS. Mike Mussina

The first matchup we have here is between the aces of their respective staffs. Gerrit Cole is the most expensive Yankee pitcher ever, while Mike Mussina posted a Hall of Fame career in his eight seasons with the team.

Cole is coming off of somewhat of an outlier season. His 3.50 ERA in 2022 was the highest mark of his career since 2017, while he was in Pittsburgh and allowed a league-leading 33 home runs as a starting pitcher in MLB.

Despite this, the starter posted a league-high in strikeouts and broke the Yankees record for strikeouts in a single season with 257. This is why we look at the full story!

It was an up and down year for the Yankees’ ace in 2022. His xFIP of 2.77 is the second-lowest in his big-league career and could lead to more success in 2023. While I don’t expect Cole to shapeshift back into his 2019 form, he will surely make improvements this upcoming season.