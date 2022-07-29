Top Five Landing Spots for Frankie Montas

With the August 2nd trade deadline nearing, teams continue to monitor the market for starting

pitching. It’s a relatively weak group of players compared to years past, headlined by Luis Castillo of the Reds and Frankie Montas of the Oakland A’s, with other guys seen more as back-of-the-rotation depth behind them: Wade Miley, Jose Quintana, etc.

The Oakland A’s started one of their seemingly-annual fire sales last offseason, when they traded three All-Star players within a few weeks. Matt Chapman was sent to the Blue Jays, Matt Olson to Atlanta, Chris Bassitt to the Mets, as well as the non-All-Star but still talented Sean Manaea to San Diego, where he joined a stacked Padres rotation.

This summer, all signs point to more selling, with the club owning the worst record in the American League at 38-63, 16 games out of a wild card spot. Starter Frankie Montas is the best player on the Athletics, and seems the most likely to be moved.

In a seller’s market that is full of teams on the bubble, hoping to contend, a significant

prospect package in return for the right-hander is likely.