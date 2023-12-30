Cincinnati Reds Bolster Rotation, Sign Frankie Montas

The Fit

The Reds are a contender for the NL Central and have been rumored to several big name pitchers all offseason. There’s no doubt adding another high end arm to this rotation was one of the top offseason priorities.

Hunter Greene still could take his game to another level, Andrew Abbott showed well for a rookie, and Graham Ashcraft returned to form. Lefty Nick Lodolo is often injured and working back while Brandon Williamson showed he is at the very least a Major League caliber arm. Several prospects including Connor Phillips are knocking on the door, so why do the Reds need more?

Having options, and depth, is absolutley necessary in this day in age. Pitchers deal with injuries at an alarming high clip. The Reds have enough to get through a season, now. Having high-end talent to go head-to-head with other top teams in the playoffs is where the Reds could use another proven starter.

While Montas has shown frontline ability at times, I see this is a risky move. Not only because of the numbers on the road I outlined earlier, but his struggles in New York, followed by an injury that essentially cost him a year is not exactly what I had in mind for the Reds.

Don’t get me wrong, Montas makes the rotation better. This move likely bumps Nick Martinez into the long man in the bullpen while adding a pitcher who should slot into the number three spot in the rotation and provide roughly a 4.00 – 4.25 ERA. You no longer are relying on rookies to come in and immediately contribute. But, does this mean the Reds are finished with the rotation?

If it does, the Reds are in a better spot than they were last season, without a doubt. I would have preferred an addition that was not coming off injury and (small sample size) poor performance. Although, we have seen the Oakland, to poor Yankees stint, to successful Reds career work in the past with Sony Gray.