Five MLB Teams That Still Need to Make Moves This Offseason

This offseason has not been what many in the baseball universe hoped it would be to this point but we’ve still got nearly two months until Spring Training kicks into full gear.

As we shift our focus toward the back half of free agency, some teams need to get in on the action before it becomes too late. Many top contenders have improved vastly such as the Dodgers, and other teams have taken the next logical step forward given the current status of their organization.

Others have yet to make the impactful moves necessary to compete in 2024 and beyond. Some of these teams made the postseason last year and are looking to experience continued success while some have hopes to take the next step by utilizing financial flexibility or farm system prowess.

It’s January and we’ve still got 13 of our original top 25 free agents on the board in addition to a few huge names still circulating on the trade market. This offseason is not a failure yet for any team given the options still available, but it could quickly become that for any of these teams if they don’t act fast in the next month.