Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Teoscar Hernandez to a One-Year Deal

With a stacked roster already intact, one of the only spots that could even have been considered a weakness was the outfield in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts is set to become the full-time second baseman for the Dodgers next season after playing there for portions of 2023, which leaves more opening in the outfield.

James Outman had a strong rookie season, but Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward aren’t necessarily everyday starters at this stage of their career. They just acquired Manuel Margot as well but he is the perfect bench outfield piece. Enter Teoscar.

Hernandez was one of the more consistent power outfield bats in baseball from 2020 to 2022 but regressed in 2023, while struggling to produce at his new home stadium in Seattle.

After posting a 133 wRC+ in the his last three seasons with Toronto, Hernandez fell to just a 105 mark in 2023, despite hitting 26 home runs.

His home and road splits are extremely drastic though, which indicates he could be a prime bounce-back candidate once getting away from playing in the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. Hernandez could also thrive even more in a loaded lineup.

Hernandez posted an OPS of .830 on the road last season and will likely slot into the fifth or sixth spot in a Dodgers’ lineup stacked with All-Stars across the board.