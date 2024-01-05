Mariners Trade Robbie Ray to Giants for Haniger, DeSclafani

A big shakeup out west!



The Giants have acquired Robbie Ray from the Mariners in exchange for former Mariner Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani and cash considerations, per @JeffPassan.



Can Ray and Haniger find old form in new places? pic.twitter.com/v7t0g60jWn — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) January 5, 2024

This is one of those moves that nobody saw coming and – even better – features nothing but big leaguers. Before we continue, the Mariners are close to acquiring outfielder Luke Raley from the Rays. Infielder Jose Caballero is expected to go the other way.

In another trade, the Rays are close to acquiring Richie Palacios from the Cardinals. Right-hander Andrew Kittredge is reportedly the return. It’s been a busy day for Seattle, San Francisco and Tampa Bay.

What the Mariners Are Getting

To start with, Haniger is returning to where he spent five years prior to the 2023 season. The 33-year-old made an All-Star Game and had two top-20 finishes in the AL MVP voting as a member of the Mariners before spending last year on the Giants.

Haniger, a first-round pick of the Brewers in 2012, has proven time and time again that he can be a top-shelf bat when he’s healthy. Of course, that’s been his issue in recent years. Shockingly, the outfielder has appeared in 100 or more games in just two of his seven big league seasons.

Last year, he made it into 61 contests for the Giants. In that time, he stumbled to the finish line with an uninspiring .209/.266/.365 line with an OPS+ of just 73; easily the lowest he’s ever had.

Now, he will return to a Mariners lineup that has needed some offense in the worst way.