Blue Jays Reportedly Sign Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Two-Year Deal

According to Robert Murray at FanSided and @HavokAndrew on the social media site X, the Toronto Blue Jays and free agent Isiah Kiner-Falefa have agreed to a two-year contract worth $15 million (pending physical). The deal itself also includes up to $1 million in incentives.

The Hawaii product has spent the past two seasons with the New York Yankees after being traded during the 2021-2022 offseason from Texas to Minnesota and then out east.

Over the past two campaigns, Kiner-Falefa has posted a .253/.311/.333 slash line with 32 doubles, 10 home runs, and 85 RBIs to the tune of a 81 OPS+. Kiner-Falefa also brings some speed to the Jays lineup, stealing 14 bases last season and adds some depth to the Jays roster given his ability to play multiple positions and hit from the right side.

The versatile 28-year old spent most of the 2022 campaign at shortstop, putting forth a 10 DRS through 138 games. With the emergence of star prospect Anthony Volpe earlier this spring, Kiner-Falefa worked more of a utility role last season and made starts at third base, left field, center field, right field, and a few innings split between second base and shortstop as well.