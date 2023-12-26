Kevin Kiermaier Is Returning to the Blue Jays for 2024

As first reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Toronto Blue Jays are bringing back outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year deal. According to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, the contract will pay Kiermaier $10.5 million, plus additional incentives.

The Gold Glove winner rejoins the Blue Jays after signing a similar deal last winter, valued at $9 million.

Kiermaier had a bounce-back campaign with the Blue Jays last season, posting a .265/.322/.419 slash line with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. He finished with a 104 OPS+, his highest mark since 2017, and added 21 doubles and six triples across 370 at-bats. Batting from the left side in a righty-heavy lineup, Kiermaier also added 14 stolen bases (thanks to 87th percentile sprint speed) and finished with a .741 OPS, the fifth-highest mark on the squad last season (min. 400 PA).

#BlueJays are in agreement with Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year, $10.5 million deal pending physical per source@Feinsand was on this. Deal includes some incentives — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 26, 2023

Defensively, Kiermaier patrolled center field in the newly renovated Rogers Centre outfield and posted an 18 DRS with three outfield assists, earning his fourth Gold Glove Award (his first since 2019). His 13 Outs Above Average put him in the 98th percentile among all players, while his arm strength, averaging 92.8 MPH, ranked in the 95th percentile.