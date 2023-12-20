The Five Best Dylan Cease Mock Trades for the Chicago White Sox

The complication in regards to prospect return to where a potential trade becomes trickier in comparison to free agents, but soon enough a team will become desperate enough to part with assets. Once some of the top free agents are signed, teams left without a major addition to their rotation are likely to shift focus to Cease, especially with Tyler Glasnow now off the market since he was moved to the Dodgers.

One team has been the obvious logical choice for Cease since his name entered the trade market at the deadline and many others have began to seem more realistic with time. While the Dodgers are going to load up in any way they can, I don’t see them adding another arm they will have to then extend like they did with Glasnow. In reality, it wouldn’t suprise me if the Dodgers made it happen with their perenially loaded system, but I’m not including them here for now.

These five teams fit the bill as teams with a clear need for a starting pitcher with upside and the assets that could entice the White Sox to finally make the move. These potential trade packages could all be adjusted with different prospects, but represent where I see the value ending up on a Cease deal.

Trade One: Baltimore Orioles

The team that just about everyone has mentioned here still feels like the best fit. The Orioles have the consensus top farm system in baseball with loads of position player depth at essentially every level of their farm right now. However, they have a clear lack of pitching depth and a need for another rotation anchor alongside 2023 breakout Kyle Bradish and young star Grayson Rodriguez.

This truly just feels like the perfect match, but Baltimore has continued to be hesistant to move any of their top young prospects. That can’t continue to be the case and they’re going to have to part with some assets one way or another in order to add pitching without having to spend a ton in free agency which they never tend to do.

The Orioles have ample league-ready position players particulary at positons which Chicago needs to address this winter. The White Sox do not currently have a clear starter in either right field or at second base heading into 2024. Furthermore, while Paul DeJong was signed to be a stopgap at shortstop while Colson Montgomery grows, it wouldn’t hurt for the Sox to add a player who could play there at times as well.