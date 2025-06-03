Five Teams Who Have the Most in Reserve on the Injured List

As the month of May is left further in the rearview mirror, the 2025 Major League Baseball season is in full swing! Pun intended.

Things are well underway in baseball, and the unfortunate truth is that injuries are running rampant throughout the league. This has been an issue for years now, but Tommy John surgeries are more prevalent than ever and players going a full season without hitting the shelf is much more surprising than one going down with a long-term injury.

There’s no easy fix to this major issue, at least not yet. All of the big names around the league being bitten by the injury bug got me thinking. Which teams have the most talent taking up spots on the injured list right now?

Now, there are no teams in the league with zero players on the injured list (shoutout to the Philadelphia Phillies who only have one!), so this was not an easy list to assemble. I was able to successfully narrow it down to five teams that have the most on the shelf, but there were a boatload of teams that had their own arguments for making the cut.