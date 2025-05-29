Losing Alex Bregman Is a Double-Edged Sword for the Red Sox

Unfortunately, during a blowout win against the Orioles last week, Bregman hit the 10-day injured list over the weekend with a right quad strain. It’s yet to be seen just how much time Bregman is going to miss, but manager Alex Cora told the media that it is a “significant injury,” suggesting that he could be looking at an extended absence.

It’s obviously a substantial blow for a Red Sox team that had championship aspirations heading into the year. Not to mention the ball club hasn’t gotten off to the start they were hoping for, and now they will be without one of their best and most important players for the foreseeable future.

However, while it goes without saying that the Red Sox would rather have Bregman healthy and available, there is a silver lining that should give Red Sox fans a sliver of excitement.

Bregman’s Injury Opens the Door for Boston’s Top Prospects

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Roman Anthony #51and Marcelo Mayer #10 of the Boston Red Sox warm up before the Spring Breakout game against the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 16, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

For a while now, baseball fans have wondered how the Red Sox would handle their logjam of top prospects who are knocking at the door of the big leagues.

Kristian Campbell broke camp with the Red Sox and has been a vital and versatile piece of Boston’s 2025 campaign thus far. While he’s slowed down a bit as of late, he was one of the most productive rookies in Major League Baseball to open the season and has been thrusted into an important role for Boston.

Roman Anthony, the top prospect in all of baseball, still has yet to make his MLB debut despite swinging one of the hottest bats in Minor League Baseball. Sooner or later, the Red Sox will need to make room for Anthony on the big-league roster because he truly has nothing left to prove in the minors.