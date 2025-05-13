How Can the Red Sox Fill the Void at First Base?

Red Sox GM Craig Breslow approached Rafael Devers about playing 1st base following the Triston Casas injury



Devers was upset by the request and said he thinks they should “hit the market” to find a 1B, per @SmittyOnMLB. pic.twitter.com/P7wouyKy59 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 8, 2025

On May 8, Devers told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow had approached him about the possibility of a shift to first, but after being moved from third base this offseason to make room for newly-acquired Alex Bregman, the three-time All-Star isn’t interested.

“I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there,” Devers told Speier, via a translator. “In [spring] training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn’t going to play any other position but DH. So right now, I just feel like it’s not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.”

Devers’ refusal to move to first base also complicates plans to promote top prospect Roman Anthony to the big leagues. Anthony is currently the No. 1 prospect in baseball, and there’s no denying that the Red Sox could use his bat in their lineup right now — but they need somewhere to put him.

If Devers moves to first, the DH role would be free for Anthony to take over, at least until he can slot into the outfield.

Considering Anthony’s talent, the Red Sox will definitely find a way to get him into the lineup soon, even if Devers stays at DH. In the meantime, Boston may need to accept that they burned a bridge with Devers, and it’s time to look externally for an answer at first base.

Potential Free Agent/Trade Targets To Replace Triston Casas

Anthony Rizzo

We’re more than six weeks into the regular season, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo is still a free agent. At 35 years old and coming off consecutive injury-shortened seasons, it’s not particularly surprising that Rizzo wasn’t picked up by a team during the winter — but now, he may be Boston’s saving grace.