Can Jasson Domínguez Break Out For the Yankees in 2025?

WELCOME TO THE JASSON DOMINGUEZ SHOW



3RD HOMER OF THE GAME IS A GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/WmE0oD4ss9 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 10, 2025

As you can imagine, Domínguez has been hitting the ball extremely hard, with his hard-hit rate landing him in the 91st percentile. He is also pulling the ball in the air the most since his small stint in the big leagues in 2023. This supports him with slugging in his home ballpark of Yankee Stadium.

The more Domínguez has played the outfield this year, the more comfortable he looks. The advanced metrics have not been kind to Domínguez, with him grading out as a below-average left fielder. With this being said, he has also looked a lot better than he has been grading out so far this season.

Here's Jasson Dominguez making an excellent leaping catch in deep left field: pic.twitter.com/n5PZ3b67rW — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 15, 2025

Domínguez has the speed that originally made him a five-tool player as a prospect with an arm to add, so I believe that he will have the ability to figure out left field. Though he will probably not be a complete five-tool player in the big leagues, he can look to be one of the most impactful players in the lineup not named Aaron Judge.

Steps to Becoming an All-Star

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 5: Jasson Domínguez #89 of the New York Yankees during batting practice prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 5, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Even with the solid start that Domínguez has had so far, for continued success and even approvement there will need to be adjustments in his overall game that I think can be made.

First of all, as spoken about earlier, I find it very hard to believe that a guy with this athleticism and arm will not at least be an average fielder, but probably more likely to be better. When looking at Domínguez’s Savant page, you’ll notice that he is at the bottom of the league in whiff rate (14th percentile) and K-rate (11th) even with a rock-solid walk rate of 12.9% (85th).

The best thing Domínguez can do is to adjust his approach to breaking balls, which have him whiffing at a rate of 42.1%. Recognizing spin can be all the difference, which can lead to more walks and more mistakes that can be crushed when laying off out-of-zone spin.