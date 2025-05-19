Can Jasson Domínguez Break Out For the Yankees in 2025?
Can Jasson Domínguez finally be the difference-maker that we all thought he could be for the Yankees this season?
Jasson Dominguez, whom the New York Yankees signed as a 16-year-old back in July of 2019, is finally looking to make a big impact in pinstripes in 2025. A player that most people believe has been a prospect for too long, and almost seemed to be written off, is looking like one of the better hitters in the Bronx Bombers’ lineup.
Domínguez made a big splash on the international amateur scene as a five-tool player earning him the nickname “The Martian” as his talent was said to be out of this world. Ranked as the top prospect eligible for the 2019 international class, the Yankees brought him aboard on a franchise record $5.1 million signing bonus.
His professional career had to wait out the canceled 2020 season due to the pandemic. Domínguez started his ascension through the minors the next season and began his the prospect rankings.
Domínguez made his MLB debut in 2023, hitting a home run on his first swing making him the youngest player in MLB history to do so in their first appearance. He went on to hit four home runs in eight games before he went down with a torn UCL requiring Tommy John surgery.
Domínguez started last season recovering from that surgery. After recovering, he sustained a left oblique strain that sidelined him for another eight weeks. Once he was able to begin playing, Domínguez hit .314/.376/.504 with an .880 OPS and 11 homers in 58 games across three levels. This production post oblique strain showed that Domínguez had outgrown his minor league status and was ready for the next level.
After being called up to the majors on Sept. 1, he saw limited time and struggled, never finding his footing. He hit .179/.313/.304 with an OPS of .617 with a pair of homers across 34 games at the end of the season.
To open the 2025 season, Domínguez has settled in and is proving ready for the Bronx, hitting .241/.342/.421 with five homers. He looks to be heating up with the more plate appearances he gets in the majors.
All stats for this article were prior to the games played on May 19, 2025.
Early Positives this Season
From the left side, Domínguez has been producing like an All-Star. He has looked dominant from the left side, hitting .310/.408/.506 with a .914 OPS and wRC+ 162. His wRC+ as a lefty also puts him in at the top of the league amongst all left fielders, leading the likes of James Wood (151) and Kyle Stowers (156).
The more at-bats that Domínguez has been able to get, the more he seems to be able to hit the ball harder and harder. Throughout his career, when comfortable, Domínguez performs at his best ability and can dominate which can be seen as of late highlighted by his recent three-homer game.
As you can imagine, Domínguez has been hitting the ball extremely hard, with his hard-hit rate landing him in the 91st percentile. He is also pulling the ball in the air the most since his small stint in the big leagues in 2023. This supports him with slugging in his home ballpark of Yankee Stadium.
The more Domínguez has played the outfield this year, the more comfortable he looks. The advanced metrics have not been kind to Domínguez, with him grading out as a below-average left fielder. With this being said, he has also looked a lot better than he has been grading out so far this season.
Domínguez has the speed that originally made him a five-tool player as a prospect with an arm to add, so I believe that he will have the ability to figure out left field. Though he will probably not be a complete five-tool player in the big leagues, he can look to be one of the most impactful players in the lineup not named Aaron Judge.
Steps to Becoming an All-Star
Even with the solid start that Domínguez has had so far, for continued success and even approvement there will need to be adjustments in his overall game that I think can be made.
First of all, as spoken about earlier, I find it very hard to believe that a guy with this athleticism and arm will not at least be an average fielder, but probably more likely to be better. When looking at Domínguez’s Savant page, you’ll notice that he is at the bottom of the league in whiff rate (14th percentile) and K-rate (11th) even with a rock-solid walk rate of 12.9% (85th).
The best thing Domínguez can do is to adjust his approach to breaking balls, which have him whiffing at a rate of 42.1%. Recognizing spin can be all the difference, which can lead to more walks and more mistakes that can be crushed when laying off out-of-zone spin.
This can also be another thing that I feel will come down with more reps and will regress down to his mean of his career which is around 28%. Lastly the biggest hole in Domínguez’s game right now is his at bats from the right-side.
He has struggled on the right side plate, hitting in .109/.212/261 with a wRC+ of 35 and one homer in 52 plate appearances. This is obviously a very small sample, but swinging from the right side has always been weaker from The Martian. His hips fly open way faster on his right side compared to his left, leaving him fooled a lot by breaking pitches and giving him a disadvantage to catch up to the heat.
Though it has looked rough so far from the right side, it has begun to get better as he gains more reps highlighted by his first home run from the right side. As long as he focus continuing to work on his load from the right-side there will be improvement in the numbers.
Domínguez has built a strong foundation to start his major league career and looks to keep building. I believe that adjustments can push him over the edge to take the next step to being the All-Star left fielder he was always painted to be. From the left side, he is not far off this step and can continue to improve from both sides, leading to a serious impact on the Yankees’ lineup.