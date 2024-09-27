Every Team’s Best Addition in 2024

MLB executives are always looking for new players who can improve their team.

Contending clubs go after top free agents, like Shohei Ohtani, and superstar trade candidates, like Juan Soto. Rebuilding clubs look for less obvious upgrades, usually with the goal of flipping them at the trade deadline. That’s what the White Sox did with Erick Fedde and what the Nationals did with Jesse Winker.

Most of these acquisitions take place during the offseason or around the trade deadline. However, there will always be a handful of sneakily effective moves that happen at other times on the baseball calendar. The Pirates traded for Joey Bart in April. The Mariners signed Victor Robles in June.

With 20/20 hindsight at my disposal, I decided it would be fun to look back at all the transactions every front office has made since last November and identify each team’s most important addition for the 2024 season.