Every Team’s Best Addition in 2024
Ranking the most significant acquisition all 30 teams made before (or during) the 2024 season, from Kevin Pillar to Shohei Ohtani.
MLB executives are always looking for new players who can improve their team.
Contending clubs go after top free agents, like Shohei Ohtani, and superstar trade candidates, like Juan Soto. Rebuilding clubs look for less obvious upgrades, usually with the goal of flipping them at the trade deadline. That’s what the White Sox did with Erick Fedde and what the Nationals did with Jesse Winker.
Most of these acquisitions take place during the offseason or around the trade deadline. However, there will always be a handful of sneakily effective moves that happen at other times on the baseball calendar. The Pirates traded for Joey Bart in April. The Mariners signed Victor Robles in June.
With 20/20 hindsight at my disposal, I decided it would be fun to look back at all the transactions every front office has made since last November and identify each team’s most important addition for the 2024 season.
To keep things simple, I used FanGraphs WAR (a) to determine each team’s biggest acquisition and (b) to rank them all.
It’s not perfect – no version of WAR should be the be-all and end-all for ranking players – but it’s a great way to put together a fun, low-stakes list.
Ranking Every Team’s Biggest Addition in 2024
30. Kevin Pillar, Los Angeles Angels (0.6 fWAR)
The 2024 season has been thoroughly disappointing for the Angels, but it’s been a solid year for Pillar. The journeyman outfielder enjoyed a terrific hot streak in May, carrying him to his best offensive season since 2020 and his highest fWAR since 2018.
29. Spencer Turnbull, Philadelphia Phillies (0.7 fWAR)
Turnbull might have ranked a lot higher on this list if it weren’t for a shoulder injury that cut his season short in June. Over his first 17 games (seven starts) for the Phillies, he had a 2.65 ERA and the highest strikeout rate (26.1%) of his career.
28. Matthew Boyd, Cleveland Guardians (0.9 fWAR)
Boyd spent the first several months of the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the left-hander has been excellent in eight starts for Cleveland since his return.
With a 2.72 ERA and 10.44 K/9, Boyd has been just what the Guardians’ thin rotation needed.
27. Jacob Stallings, Colorado Rockies (1.1 fWAR)
After a pair of truly terrible seasons with the Marlins (.576 OPS from 2022-23), Stallings has been shockingly productive at the plate for the Rockies. His .812 OPS ranks third among primary catchers (min. 250 PA), and his .827 OPS on the road is proof that he’s been more than just a Coors Field merchant.
The veteran backstop’s framing metrics have been slipping for the past few years, but his bat made up for his defensive shortcomings in 2024.
26. Jesse Winker, Washington Nationals (1.2 fWAR)
Winker has fallen into a deep slump in September, dropping his overall numbers with the Mets below league average. Before the trade deadline, however, he was the best bat in the Nationals’ lineup. Signing him to a minor league deal turned out to be a brilliant move for the Nats.
Alternate: If we’re sticking with players who are currently in the Nationals organization, right-handed reliever Derek Law (2.63 ERA, 1.1 fWAR) was Washington’s best acquisition in 2024.
25. Joey Bart, Pittsburgh Pirates (1.2 fWAR)
Bart is proof positive that sometimes a change of scenery really can make all the difference. After struggling for years to establish himself in San Francisco, the former top prospect quickly made an impact in Pittsburgh. He has hit 10 doubles and 13 home runs in 78 games with the Pirates.
24. Osvaldo Bido, Oakland Athletics (1.4 fWAR)
After several years in the Pirates’ organization, Bido signed with the A’s this past winter. He has looked strong as both a starter and a reliever in his sophomore season, pitching to a 3.41 ERA in 63.1 innings pitched.
23. Victor Caratini, Houston Astros (1.8 fWAR)
Caratini is having the best offensive season of his career (112 wRC+) while continuing to provide excellent defense behind the plate. There’s no doubt that finally moving on from Martín Maldonado and signing Caratini to a two-year, $12 million contract was a smart move for the Astros.
Depending on how things go in October, Yusei Kikuchi could very well turn out to be this team’s most impactful acquisition, but I have to stick to my own rules. Kikuchi’s 1.4 fWAR with Houston post-trade deadline isn’t quite as high as Caratini’s 1.8 fWAR on the season.
22. Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers (1.9 fWAR)
At 37 years old, Yates made his second career All-Star team this past summer. With 31 saves and a 1.21 ERA, he has been nothing short of spectacular for the Rangers.
It’s too bad the rest of the team has struggled so badly, because a shutdown closer was just about the only thing the 2023 Rangers seemed to be missing.
21. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Toronto Blue Jays (2.0 fWAR)
The vast majority of fans were skeptical when the Blue Jays handed out a two-year, $15 million guarantee to a weak-hitting utility man. However, IKF proved to be a smart signing. While most of the team struggled around him, he hit well and played strong defense all around the infield.
The Jays also cashed in while Kiner-Falefa’s value was at its highest, flipping him to the Pirates at the deadline. He has hit for a meager .613 OPS since.
Alternate: If we’re sticking with players who are currently in the Blue Jays organization, right-handed starter Yariel Rodríguez (4.41 ERA, 0.8 fWAR) was Toronto’s best acquisition in 2024.
20. José Caballero, Tampa Bay Rays (2.1 fWAR)
The Rays flipped 2023 breakout slugger Luke Raley to the Mariners this winter in exchange for the speedy and versatile Caballero.
While Caballero has provided good value for Tampa Bay in the field and on the bases, one can’t help but think this team would have been better off with Raley’s powerful lefty bat in the lineup.
In terms of 2024 fWAR, however, this deal was pretty much a wash; both players have accumulated 2.0 fWAR this season.
19. Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins (2.3 fWAR)
If you saw this name and your first response was “Who?” you probably aren’t alone. Yet, Lopez, whom the Marlins claimed off of waivers from the Giants in April, has been one of the best defensive players in the game this season.
Mostly playing second base, he has racked up 9 DRS and 17 OAA at the position. Combine that with his 20 stolen bases, and you get 2.3 fWAR despite one of the worst batting lines in the league.
18. Tyler O’Neill, Boston Red Sox (2.4 fWAR)
When the Red Sox traded Alex Verdugo to the Yankees and replaced him by making a trade with the Cardinals for O’Neill, it sort of seemed like they traded six of one for a half dozen of another.
Yeah, not so much.
While Verdugo has struggled in 2024, O’Neill has turned in a phenomenal campaign, hitting 31 bombs with a 130 wRC+ and racking up 2.4 fWAR despite three separate trips to the injured list.
17. Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers (2.4 fWAR)
The Tigers bet on Flaherty after his late-season meltdown in Baltimore last year, and it turned out to be the right move. The right-hander helped them win some games over the first four months of the season and was one of the top trade chips on the market at the deadline.
Considering how things have worked out over the past couple of months, the Tigers are probably wishing they kept Flaherty around.
Alternate: If we’re sticking with players who are currently in the Tigers organization, shortstop Trey Sweeney (0.6 fWAR) was Detroit’s best acquisition in 2024. Funnily enough, the Tigers added Sweeney in the Flaherty trade.
16. Erick Fedde, Chicago White Sox (2.6 fWAR)
The White Sox made a lot of poor decisions to get where they are today, but they made at least one smart choice over the 2023-24 offseason: signing Fedde. The reigning KBO MVP drew a bidding war for his services this past winter, and the South Siders came out on top.
Fedde made 21 starts for the White Sox with a 3.11 ERA before he was traded to the Cardinals at the deadline.
Alternate: If we’re sticking with players who are currently in the White Sox organization, right-handed starter Chris Flexen (4.95 ERA, 1.3 fWAR) was Chicago’s best acquisition in 2024.
15. Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins (2.7 fWAR)
Santana has switched teams a lot in the twilight of his career, but it seems like wherever he goes, he continues to produce. That has been especially true this year in Minnesota, where he has enjoyed his strongest season since his All-Star campaign in 2019.
In what has been a weak year for first basemen, Santana has been one of the best in the game.
14. Sean Manaea, New York Mets (2.8 fWAR)
Manaea is setting himself up for a big year in free agency. The veteran left-hander has been the Mets’ No. 1 starter this year, pitching to a career-best 3.29 ERA in what will be, by the end of the year, a career-high in innings pitched.
You better believe he’s opting out of the $13.5 million remaining on his contract in 2025. Manaea will be one of the more attractive starting pitchers on the market this winter as he looks to join what could be his fifth team in the past five years.
13. Victor Robles, Seattle Mariners (3.1 fWAR)
The Mariners signed Robles in June after he was released by the Nationals. He’s been one of the most productive outfielders in the league ever since.
After years and years of failing to live up to his top prospect potential, Robles is hitting .327 with a 154 wRC+ over 75 games with Seattle. He has also stolen 29 bases while playing capable defense in the outfield.
The Mariners almost managed to squeak into the playoffs, and adding Robles was one of the biggest reasons why.
12. Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs (3.1 fWAR)
Fellow NPB star Yoshinobu Yamamoto overshadowed Imanaga during the offseason. More recently, it’s been fellow rookie Paul Skenes stealing the attention. Still, Skenes’s historic debut shouldn’t take away from how fantastic Imanaga has been during his first season in Major League Baseball.
The left-hander ranks fifth among qualified pitchers with a 2.91 ERA. The Cubs have won 23 of his 29 starts. Needless to say, that four-year, $53 million deal he signed last winter is already looking like a bargain for Chicago.
11. Nick Martinez, Cincinnati Reds (3.2 fWAR)
Over the past three years, Martinez has carved out a niche as one of the most reliable swingmen in the game. He has made 41 appearances this year (15 starts), throwing 134.1 innings with a 3.22 ERA for the Reds.
This offseason, Martinez will have to decide if he wants to exercise his opt-out clause for the third year in a row. Considering how well he’s pitched, it seems likely he’ll bet on himself with another trip to free agency.
10. Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers (3.2 fWAR)
It’s safe to say the Corbin Burnes trade was a win for both sides. The Brewers have cobbled together an effective pitching staff in 2024, even without their long-time ace.
Meanwhile, Ortiz has been phenomenal for Milwaukee. In his first full season, the 26-year-old is playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at third base (8 DRS, 11 OAA) and putting up slightly above-average numbers at the plate (106 wRC+).
Ortiz should be a key member of the Brewers’ core for years to come.
9. Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks (3.6 fWAR)
Suárez’s first year with the Diamondbacks got off to a rough start, but he has proven to be a brilliant addition for the defending NL champs. His 98 RBI lead the team, while his 29 home runs rank second, and his 3.6 fWAR ranks third.
Joc Pederson was another terrific acquisition by Arizona’s front office, but Suárez has more to offer as an everyday player and a solid defensive third baseman.
8. Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles (3.7 fWAR)
The Orioles trade for Burnes this past offseason was a move they needed to make, and Burnes has come exactly as advertised. He ranks third in the AL in innings pitched and fourth in ERA, and the Orioles are 20-12 in his starts.
Especially considering all the starting pitching injuries the Orioles have suffered this year, Burnes has been – and will be – absolutely essential to their success.
7. Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals (3.8 fWAR)
Gray earned himself a nice free agent deal with a Cy Young runner-up season for the Twins in 2023, and he has been nearly as good for the Cardinals in 2024.
While his ERA is more than a run higher, his strikeout-to-walk ratio is easily the best it’s ever been. That’s a good sign for the Cardinals, who still owe him $60 million in 2025 and ’26.
6. Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals (4.6 fWAR)
The Royals were aggressive this offseason, signing several free agents with the hope of opening their competitive window earlier than expected. That’s exactly what happened, thanks in large part to Lugo’s phenomenal performance.
The 34-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career, with a 3.03 ERA and a league-leading 204.2 IP. He already made his first All-Star team this summer, and he’s likely to earn his first Cy Young votes this fall.
5. Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres (4.8 fWAR)
The Padres needed to re-make their starting rotation this past winter after losing several key contributors to free agency. It’s safe to say they accomplished their mission.
Michael King has been phenomenal (2.95 ERA, 3.9 fWAR), but Cease has been the ace of staff, leading Padres pitchers in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, and fWAR.
Back in July, Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history. This October, he’ll be looking to lead the club to their first-ever World Series title.
4. Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants (5.3 fWAR)
The Giants were so thrilled with Chapman’s performance this year that they gave him a six-year, $151 million extension.
The 31-year-old has been the best third baseman in the National League, putting up his best offensive numbers since 2019 and playing his typically elite defense. He also has 15 stolen bases, more than in every other season of his career combined.
3. Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves (6.4 fWAR)
The Braves’ decision to trade for and extend Sale was, without a doubt, the smartest move of the 2023-24 offseason. No, he hasn’t been quite as valuable as the two names ahead of him on this list, but he has exceeded expectations to a much further degree.
In his age-35 season, Sale is finally going to win the first Cy Young of his career. He’s also about to win the first NL Triple Crown since Clayton Kershaw in 2011.
2. Juan Soto, New York Yankees (8.0 fWAR)
Soto has been everything the Yankees could have hoped for and so much more. While he was already on a Hall of Fame track, Soto is having the best season of his young career in 2024, with 41 home runs, a 180 wRC+, and 8.0 fWAR.
It almost feels criminal that Soto won’t even finish in the top two in AL MVP voting after the season he’s put together. Still, the massive contract he’s going to sign this winter will be a pretty nice consolation prize.
1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (8.6 fWAR)
When the Dodgers signed Ohtani to a record-shattering $700 million contract this winter, they knew they might not have him at his best in 2024. After all, the two-way superstar hasn’t been able to pitch all season.
Nonetheless, Ohtani has been the best player in the National League. He’s all but certain to become the first full-time DH to win an MVP.
There’s no question as to which team made the best addition for the 2024 season.