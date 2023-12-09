Red Sox Strike a Deal for Tyler O’Neill

O’Neill is also right-handed, and the Red Sox could use another righty in the batting order; four of their top five hitters are lefty batters, as is Verdugo. Unsurprisingly, the Red Sox struggled against left-handed pitching last year, and O’Neill has better splits against southpaws.

In addition, O’Neill is fast. His sprint speed ranked in the 97th percentile or above every year from 2017-22, and despite various injuries, it was still in the 80th percentile in 2023. Meanwhile, the Red Sox finished among the bottom five AL teams last season in the baserunning metrics from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant, so they could certainly use a pick-me-up on the bases.

Finally, O’Neill will earn significantly less than Verdugo in 2024 – even though he possesses more upside. According to the arbitration estimates from MLB Trade Rumors, Verdugo is in line to make approximately $9.2 million next season, while O’Neill will earn approximately $5.5 million. A few million dollars shouldn’t mean much to the Red Sox, but if they’re smart, they’ll reinvest those savings in an extra reliever or a new bench bat.

More to point, O’Neill has splashed a kind of star potential Verdugo has never shown. In 2021, O’Neill played in a career-high 138 games, hitting 34 home runs, stealing 15 bases, and slashing .286/.352/.560. He also won a Gold Glove and finished eighth in voting for NL MVP.

Verdugo has always been the more consistent and reliable player, yet he has never shown a ceiling quite like that. Perhaps the Red Sox are hoping they can help O’Neill rediscover his 2021 form.

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 04: Tyler O’Neill #27 of the St. Louis Cardinals catches a fly ball against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on August 4, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

That said, it’s still a huge gamble. In parts of six seasons, O’Neill has only qualified for the batting title once, in 2021, and even then, he only played 138 games. He has spent time on the injured list in every season of his MLB career, with the exception of the shortened 2020 campaign.