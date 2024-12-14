Three Extensions Juan Soto’s Deal Turns Into Bargains

If the Mariners don’t exercise their club option, Rodríguez is able to exercise a five-year, $90 million player option after the 2029 season, though performance incentives based on All-Star selections and Silver Slugger Awards can increase the option’s value to $125.5 million. He can also decide not to exercise that player option and become a free agent after 2029.

A historic day for Julio and Mariners fans!



We have agreed to a long-term contract extension with All-Star Julio Rodríguez, including 12-guaranteed years through the 2034 season and options that could run through the 2039 season. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/JXXQ8IDn5X — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2022

Rodríguez’s contract is almost comically complicated, so to clarify, the 12-year, $210 million ground floor is based on the initial seven-year period ($120 million) plus the five-year player option at its minimum value (90 million). That sets the deal’s annual average value (AAV) at $17.5 million, but it could reach as high as $27.6 million if all escalators come into effect. Based on which options are exercised — or not — the contract could be worth seven, 12, 15, or 17 years.

At the time of signing, Rodríguez was 21 years old, still multiple seasons from even being eligible for arbitration, and wouldn’t have entered free agency until after 2027. Considering the rate at which contract values are increasing, Rodríguez almost certainly would’ve secured a bigger deal if he’d waited to start a bidding war in free agency, especially since his deal doesn’t even approach the value of Soto’s new one with the Mets. Still, Rodríguez wouldn’t have made nearly as much money during his pre-arbitration and arbitration years if he hadn’t signed this contract, and with total potential earnings of up to $470 million, he’s unlikely to hold too much regret over the whole thing.

Bobby Witt Jr. — 11 years, $288.7 million (2024-34)

It’s been less than a year since the Kansas City Royals signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history, and so far, it’s safe to say that things are going well. Still, recent signings have made the 24-year-old’s deal — which has an AAV of $26.24 million — look like a bargain.

On February 5, 2024, Witt signed an 11-year, $288.7 million contract with the Royals, likely locking him in to play for the team for the rest of his career. In addition to a $7.7 million signing bonus to be paid in seven installments, the deal specified that Witt would earn $2 million in 2024, $7 million in 2025, $13 million in 2026, $19 million in 2027, $30 million in 2028, $35 million in each of 2029 and 2030, and $35 million (player options) for each of the four seasons from 2031-34.

The contract also includes an $89 million club option for the three-season period of 2035-2037, meaning the deal has a potential total value of $377.7 million over 14 years, if all player and club options are exercised.