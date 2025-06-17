The D-Backs Keep Getting Burned by Signing Starters
The Arizona Diamondbacks have opened the checkbook for starting pitching in recent years, and it has not worked out as they had hoped.
In a world where owners can easily hide behind their market size, I commend owner Ken Kendrick and the rest of the Arizona Diamondbacks ownership group for investing real money into the team over the past few seasons.
However, after what has transpired since, I wouldn’t be surprised Kendrick feels a bit snake bitten.
Over the past two offseasons, Arizona has signed three starters in Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Corbin Burnes. All proven vets, all dealing with injuries or underperformance.
I know, I know, that’s part of the risk, and every team has dealt with poor situations after signings. The Dodgers, Yankees, Mets and other large market teams can stomach the money and replace underperformers at a different rate than a team like Arizona.
For the Diamondbacks, though, these moves were supposed to be the ones to get them over the hump. At least that’s what they thought.
All stats were taken prior to play on June 16.
Jordan Montgomery
ARZ Stats: 25 G, 21 GS, 6.23 ERA, 4.48 FIP
I’m sure we all remember the Jordan Montgomery situation. After stinging together a few very good seasons in a row, the southpaw hit free agency only for his agent, Scott Boras, to put him in a difficult spot.
Continuously holding out for a better deal only to sign on March 29, 2024, for a one-year deal with a player option was far from the payday he was seeking.
Montgomery was not exactly thrilled with the situation and did not have much time, or spring training, to ramp up. His season quickly unraveled and the five-plus run outings were piling up.
A move to the bullpen did not help much and his 2024 season ended about as poorly as you could have imagined, leading him to pick up his player option for $22.5 million.
Montgomery did not have a chance for redemption, as injury — and eventually Tommy John surgery — shut down his 2025 season before it began. Effectively, Montgomery’s tenure as part of the Diamondbacks is over with little to show.
Just over $47 million for 117 disappointing innings and a lot of drama was far from what the Diamondbacks were aiming for.
Eduardo Rodríguez
ARZ Stats: 21 GS, 5.69 ERA, 4.41 FIP
Similar to Montgomery, Eduardo Rodríguez also finds himself in an odd spot within the organization. E-Rod signed a four-year deal with Detroit back in 2022, missed a huge chunk of the first season due to personal reasons and injury, before having a great first half of the next year.
Detroit had a deal done to move him to the Dodgers before E-Rod himself pulled the plug on the trade and claimed he liked being in Detroit only to opt-out a few months later and sign a four-year, $80 million deal with Arizona.
Rodríguez started only 10 games last season after injury held him out until August. More injuries have sidelined him a couple of times this season, and considering it is his shoulder that’s bothering him, I’d be willing to bet he misses more time.
With this year and two more left on his deal, there’s still time to turn it around. However, you would expect better production for $20 million a year and his inability to stay healthy makes the contract difficult to stomach.
Corbin Burnes
ARZ Stats: 11 GS, 2.66 ERA, 3.88 FIP
Despite the aforementioned signings more or less blowing up, Arizona’s front office was not scared of signing the biggest free-agent pitcher on the market. A six-year, $210 million deal to land the four-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner.
Burnes got off to a great start in Arizona despite his fastball looking less effective and losing some velocity. While his fastball would be something to monitor, we’ll have to wait until we can see it again.
In the beginning of June, it was announced that Burnes would need Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 season and a large portion of 2026.
Oh yeah, Burnes can opt-out after the 2026 season if he wishes. While unlikely, there’s a non-zero chance Burnes returns and pitches well enough in 2026 to opt-out and hit the open market again, leaving the Diamondbacks with maybe 20 starts and $60 million in his pocket.
Let’s say he returns and is not the same level of pitcher. That would mean Burnes opts into the remaining four seasons at $30 million per year, leaving Arizona crossing their fingers that he can pitch to a high level again.
Of course, Burnes is a different level of talent than Rodríguez and Montgomery and returns from Tommy John are more successful than years ago, but it’s certainly a scary thought nonetheless.
Final Thoughts
The Diamondbacks went through some tough years, drafted and developed well, made a few savvy trades, and pushed the chips in on starting pitchers. Although they have not spent like they should, they did bring out the checkbook when their team was cemented as a contender.
The Rodríguez injury and mediocre pitching situation is not all that surprising. If you have followed him over the past few years, you could see it coming. But the Montgomery downfall and Burnes’ injury were surprises that has set the Diamondbacks off their track.
Although the D-Backs are only 3.5 games back in the wild card, you have to wonder what path they will take at the trade deadline. Their other top pitcher, Zac Gallen, is in the midst of his worst season in a contract year. Other notable player like Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor are set to hit free agency as well.
Arizona could look in the mirror and realize that this is not their season. Their rotation, which looked like such a strength before the season, is now holding them back. Despite it being an area where they have invested a large chunk of their money, it’s been either unavailable or ineffective.
Now, we’ll learn if Arizona continues to invest in their team or wave the white flag.