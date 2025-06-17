The D-Backs Keep Getting Burned by Signing Starters

In a world where owners can easily hide behind their market size, I commend owner Ken Kendrick and the rest of the Arizona Diamondbacks ownership group for investing real money into the team over the past few seasons.

However, after what has transpired since, I wouldn’t be surprised Kendrick feels a bit snake bitten.

Over the past two offseasons, Arizona has signed three starters in Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Corbin Burnes. All proven vets, all dealing with injuries or underperformance.

I know, I know, that’s part of the risk, and every team has dealt with poor situations after signings. The Dodgers, Yankees, Mets and other large market teams can stomach the money and replace underperformers at a different rate than a team like Arizona.