Five Contenders Who Haven’t, and Won’t, Make Any Big Moves

This week, snow got dumped across a stretch from Texas all the way over to Florida. It almost makes it hard to believe that we’re only a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training.

Next month, the sound of baseballs popping in mitts will return to spring training complexes across baseball. Soon after that, the crack of the bats will come back as well when the rest of the teams’ rosters report.

Many of those rosters will look quite different than they did in 2024. Since the Dodgers celebrated the franchise’s eighth world championship in late October, there have been all kinds of trades, free agent signings, and promotions that have taken place across the league.

Many teams expected to contend for a playoff spot, and even some on the outskirts of that tier, made big moves in an effort to play some October baseball.