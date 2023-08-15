Edouard Julien Is Quietly Putting Together One of the Top Rookie Seasons in MLB

After dominating with Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic in March and putting up great minor league numbers, Edouard Julien seemed like a slam dunk pick to break out with the Minnesota Twins in 2023.

Yet the 24-year-old second baseman ended up starting the season in Triple-A and didn’t hit the ground running when he was called up to the big leagues.

Julien made his major league debut on April 12 after starting the season with the St. Paul Saints. He would stick with the Twins for eight games before being sent back down. A month later, he was called back up to Minnesota, this time appearing in 11 games before hopping back on the shuttle to the minors.

On June 10, however, he was brought back to the Twin Cities and has proceeded to become one of the top hitters in baseball since his third recall.