Edouard Julien Poised to be an Everyday Player for the 2024 Twins

Infielder Edouard Julien was one of the top-ranked Canadian-born prospects heading into the 2023 season, with the Quebec, Que. product eventually making his big league debut in mid-April. While he did find himself back in Triple-A on a few occasions, the 24-year-old seems to be the Twins’ go-to option at second base following his last call-up back on June 10th.

For the majority of the 2023 season, whenever Julien’s name was pencilled into the lineup, he was leading off for the Twins; doing so in 55 of the games he started. At the plate, the left-handed batter put forward a .263/.381/.459 slash line with 16 home runs, 37 RBI, and 64 walks while posting a .839 OPS and 130 OPS+ in his abbreviated rookie campaign. While the strikeout rate was higher than one would hope (31.4%), he made up for it in his chase rate and BB%, sitting in the 100th and 98th percentile respectively. Julien finished the season with a 2.6 bWAR and earned two third-place votes in the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year voting tally.

In the postseason, Julien struggled in the two-game series versus the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card (1-for-6 with one walk) but turned things around in the ALDS against the Astros. Against Houston, he went 4-for-11 (.364) while adding two doubles, a home run, two RBI, and four walks compared to six strikeouts before the Twins were bounced from the playoffs.

Edouard Julien is Becoming an Important Twins Building Block

Defensively, Julien has found a home at second base, which was the biggest concern for scouts as he was looking to make a permanent move to the big leagues. While his arm strength isn’t in the upper tiers compared to other second basemen in the league, he sat neutral in terms of Outs Above Average and made just two errors all season long en route to a -3 Defensive Runs Saved and a .991 fielding percentage.