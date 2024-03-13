Dylan Cease Trade Buzz is Picking Up Ahead of Opening Day

The White Sox have given every indication that they would like to carry Cease into the season and let this play out until the trade deadline.

On one hand, Cease is coming off a down-year in which he pitched to a 4.58 ERA, which was more than double his 2.20 mark from the year before. On the other hand, he has not missed a start in three seasons and has a career strikeout rate of 28.1%.

As we wrote about earlier this week, Cease has looked fantastic in his early spring training starts and could really improve his trade value with a big first half.

In that scenario, the White Sox can once again dangle Cease at the trade deadline in hopes of creating a bidding war for his services among contenders. The only problem is if Cease has another down-year, or worse if he gets hurt, then they could be left holding the bag on their best trade asset.

With the recent injury to Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees have entered the mix for Cease’s services and reports indicate they are not alone. Let’s dive into the latest trade rumors swirling around Cease and the dilemma that White Sox GM Chris Getz finds himself in with his ace.

Gerrit Cole’s Replacement in New York?

At the time of writing this article, we still have no clarity as to exactly what the prognosis is on New York Yankee ace and reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole. What we do know however is that he has some form of an elbow injury that is getting multiple opinions after an MRI.