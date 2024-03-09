How Would a Big First Half Change Dylan Cease’s Trade Value?

Cease initial thoughts on his start:



"Fastball command was really good. Slider was pretty consistent, I could be a little more consistent with it. Definitely a good outing." https://t.co/nR8gj3dgz7 — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 7, 2024

Cease’s average fastball last year was just 95.6 mph after registering one of the best average marks in the league for a starter at 96.8 mph last season. At times last season he had games where the fastball was sitting in the 93-94 mph range.

He was consistently hitting 96-97 mph on the radar gun at Camelback Ranch this week tough. That’s a significant spot for Cease to be at this early stage of the spring and he acknowledged that after the game. “That’s great. If I can live there during the season, I’ll get plenty of outs,” Cease said about sitting at that velocity in his start.

Dylan Cease was throwing 96-97 today in his second spring training start.



He was satisfied and said that he would be in a good spot if he can live there during the season. However, he did say "I'd like uptick a little more but we'll see I'll definitely take that though." — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 7, 2024

He’s searching for consistency this spring as he works to refine his command ahead of what will be a pivotal season. He allowed one run in that start on a home run due to a curveball that hung in the zone. He was unbothered by the mistake as he was working on throwing that pitch for a strike and simply left it over the plate too much.

All things considered, Cease looked very sharp in this start and appears to have some of his flare back from his 2022 breakout season. His five strikeouts were impressive as both his fastball and slider have more life than they did for much of last season.

When considering the possible outcomes for Cease this year, it’s worth monitoring how his performance could change his trade value. He’s only one season removed being a top pitcher in baseball and the White Sox held off on trading him this winter with the hope that he would start the season strong and build his value back up.

While the additional three months of control is certainly a loss in terms of value, what does Cease’s trade value look like with a year and a half of control if he posts a 2.70 ERA in the first few months of the year?