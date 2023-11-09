How Do the White Sox Handle the Dylan Cease Situation?

Despite the White Sox not having much of any pitching depth, it’s seriously worth considering moving Cease, whether it be in the offseason or at the deadline, in order to maximize his value – he is under team control through the 2025 season. Teams looking to acquire a front-end pitcher via the trade market won’t be able to do much better than two years of Cease.

The best option for the White Sox may be to wait for the signings of the top starting pitchers on the market. Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Jordan Montgomery are all likely to receive five-year contracts (or longer) in free agency this year, but teams hoping to contend that fail to sign one of them will be heavily pursuing arms through trade. The White Sox have to be patient with the market to capitalize on their situation.

A deal for Cease would require at least two high-end prospects, and the White Sox will certainly not settle for a package lesser than the price they have established. There are not many teams that have a clear need for Cease and have a deep enough farm system to make it happen.

The prime teams with a chance to make the move appear to be the Orioles, Dodgers, Reds, and maybe a few others. The match between Chicago and Baltimore has been heavily discussed since last year and still makes the most sense of these options.

Chicago is not in a position to compete while Cease is still under contract, and an extension with their ace feels improbable with the current status of the team – even more so considering his agent is Scott Boras. If a team is going to match the asking price, the White Sox have to consider striking while the iron is hot, given the two years remaining before Cease becomes a free agent.

Waiting until the trade deadline in hopes that Cease will rebuild his value with a big first half would be a valid choice, but he would have to increase his value enough to compensate for the shorter timeframe in which he would be under contract with his new team. If Cease performs similarly or only slightly better than he did in 2023, the White Sox would likely receive less in a deal.