James Paxton to Miss the Remainder of the Season

The Boston Red Sox have been dealt another blow on the injury front, as left-hander and Ladner, British Columbia product James Paxton will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a grade two tear in his left lat muscle.

The southpaw originally spent six seasons with the Mariners, compiling a 3.42 ERA through 582.1 innings with a 9.5 K/9 before being traded to the New York Yankees during the 2018-2019 offseason.

The Yankees’ tenure did not go well for “Big Maple”, as he earned a 4.16 ERA through 34 starts, spending time on the IL with a knee injury and a left flexor strain. He rejoined the Mariners during the 2020-2021, offseason but lasted just one start before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

James Paxton shut down for the rest of 2022

One of his biggest accomplishments was the no-hitter he threw against the Blue Jays back on May 8th, 2018, where he struck out seven with three walks. He became the second Canadian pitcher to throw a no-hitter, doing so on home soil at the Rogers Centre and becoming the fifth Mariners pitcher to throw a no-hitter, not including the combined no-hitter thrown by six pitchers on June 8th, 2012.