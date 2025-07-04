The Best Candidates for a Change-of-Scenery Trade

Cleveland might not be in a position to be a true buyer. If they are on the fringes, they could elect to move Noel in order to upgrade the team while keeping their prospects and ridding themselves of a player that doesn’t fit the mold of what they typically like. Plenty of teams would love to get his power in their building and see what they can do.

Jordan Walker – OF – St. Louis Cardinals (IL)

2025 MLB Stats: .210/.267/.295, 3 HR, 59 wRC+

You cannot convince me that Walker is just not talented enough to hit in the majors. Everything about his development path has been mishandled, or at least untraditional. Making him learn a new position and calling him up at 21 years old, only to send him back down when he was actually hitting? Bouncing back and forth, swing changes, confusing messaging. A change is needed.

It’s obvious that the Cardinals and Walker will not work out. St. Louis is good enough to compete, but really already has a foot in the future. Some team needs to bring him in and allow him to get back to his basics and focus on a fresh start. Walker will not be part of the Cardinals’ plans, but he could help them recoup a player and finally end this awful marriage.

Jace Jung – 3B/2B – Detroit Tigers (AAA)

2025 MiLB Stats: .211/.365/.392, 8 HR, 111 wRC+

Jung was great last year in Triple-A but did not do much when he was called up. While he walked at a 16% clip, he was too passive, struck out a lot, and did not impact the baseball at all. In many ways, he looked like he was pressing, knowing his leash was not long.