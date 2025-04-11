How Much of a Leash Will Andy Pages Get in Center Field?

Two weeks ago, there were no cracks to point out in Los Angeles. The Dodgers had stormed out to an 8-0 start, the best in franchise history since 1955 and the best ever for a reigning World Series champ. All systems go. No need for scrutiny. No need for worry.

But baseball has a funny way of reminding you that it’s a long season.

Now back home after a rocky East Coast swing that saw them drop back-to-back series, including nearly getting swept in D.C., the Dodgers have lost four of their last six and sit at 10-4.

It’s not panic time, not even close. But in a division where the Padres and Giants are off to hot starts and the D-backs are more than competitive, even the smallest blemishes start to matter.