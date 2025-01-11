Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Kyle Gibson

With 12 seasons of experience under his belt, Spotrac projects Gibson will secure a two-year, $26.8 million deal out of free agency this winter. Here are three teams who are likely to pursue a contract with the right-hander before Opening Day.

Top Kyle Gibson Landing Spots

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves lost two starters — Max Fried and Charlie Morton — to free agency at the end of 2024, putting their rotation in a precarious position. Fried signed with the with the New York Yankees on December 17, closing the door on any possibility of a new deal with Atlanta, but up until January 3, it was unclear whether the Braves would try to reunite with starter Charlie Morton this winter. Any hopes of that disappeared when he signed with the Baltimore Orioles on a one-year, $15 million deal, and now, the Braves need to fill the gaps in their rotation.

On January 6, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman named Gibson as a potential fit for the Braves, comparing his career to Morton’s.

“Morton is 41, but he’s also one of just 20 pitchers who have totaled 500-plus innings over the past three seasons,” Bowman wrote. “The 37-year-old Gibson is the only remaining free agent who fits the same description. Morton was more effective whether looking at ERA (4.06 vs. Gibson’s 4.68) or Expected Weighted On-Base Average (.323 vs. Gibson’s .333) over this span. If Gibson were willing to take a one- or two-year deal with an AAV (average annual value) less than $15 million, then he might make some sense.”

Gibson would come cheaper than almost all other remaining options in free agency — including Max Scherzer, who was recently linked to the Braves — and as Bowman pointed out, he’s the only remaining starter who has pitched over 500 innings in the past three seasons. The Braves need a reliable arm to fill out their rotation, and with comparable stats, a low projected salary, and incredible durability, Gibson is as good a replacement for Morton as Atlanta is going find.

Athletics

Famously known as a team that never loosens the purse strings, the Athletics have been uncharacteristically aggressive this offseason, ranking ninth in MLB for free-agent spending, as of January 10. Most of that spending was on pitcher Luis Severino, who the A’s signed to a three-year, $67 million deal — the largest in franchise history — on December 6, but one-year deals for infielder Gio Urshela and T. J. McFarland also helped.