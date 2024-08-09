Which MLB Team Has the Most at Stake This Season?

Expectations play a major part in how teams are perceived, and they’re usually set before games even get underway. The Cardinals may have believed in themselves, but the industry expectation was that their reign was over. On the other hand, the Braves were the obvious favorites to take their division once again.

It’s never been harder to win baseball games, and the expectations and stakes have never been higher. Some clubs crumble under the pressure and some excel, but no matter which way you look at it, the sheer amount of pressure on certain clubs to simply win is out of this world.

Today, we’re going to take a look at three teams with the highest stakes this year. Whether it be because of pending free agency, a closing contention window or simply self-imposed expectations, we’ve got it all. Let’s dive in.

MLB Teams With the Most at Stake This Season

Even more than the defending champion Rangers, the Astros have a ton of pressure on their shoulders. The club has become something of a dynasty over nearly the past decade, but their shine is fading quickly.

Houston is keeping the band together with a strong core of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, but they aren’t getting any younger. Jeremy Pena, their Carlos Correa replacement, is sporting a wRC+ below 100, which is league-average.

Also, injuries are absolutely decimating this club’s roster. At this moment, Kyle Tucker has been out for over two months with a bone bruise. On the pitching side of things, five starters and four relievers are on the injured list. Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy are all recovering from Tommy John surgery, which keeps pitchers out of game action for well over a full season.